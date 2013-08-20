Trader's Buzzers - Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)



Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -2.65% and closed at $34.47 after gaining total volume of 7.03 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $35.26. So far, the company’s stock is down -16.33% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -27.78%.Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company. Valero’s refineries can produce conventional gasoline’s, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as a slate of premium products.



Has VLO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) reported the gain of 0.65% and closed at $ 41.95 with the total traded volume of 6.97 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 7.13. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 69.06 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $30.64 - $49.57, while during last trade its minimum price was $41.46 and it gained its highest price of $42.23. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -3.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products on a global basis. It operates in BioPharmaceuticals. Its products are sold worldwide.



For How Long BMY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.93% and closed at the price of $32.08 after opening at $32.37. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.79 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.77 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $31.91, while it touched its highest price for the day at $32.77. NEM beta value stands at 0.39 points. Newmont Mining Corporation is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, New Zealand and Mexico.



Why Should Investors Buy NEM After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) reported the drop of -4.58%, to close at $75.37, with the overall traded volume of 6.78 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -7.29%. The 52-week range for the stock is $67.91 and $94.87and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $78.45. Its introductory price for the day was $78.42. Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company, which explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2011, Apache had exploration and production interests in six countries.



Will APA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/