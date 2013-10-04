Trader's Buzzers: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Hecla Mining Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI), increased/1.40% and closed at $15.90 on a traded volume of 1.41 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -18.07%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $943.94 million.



Will EPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.



CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), plunged -0.41% and closed at $14.50 on a traded volume of 4.07 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.058 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.35%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90.



Has CNO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States, which develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products.



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), dropped down -1.39% and closed at $7.07. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.98 and $8.45 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.18 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.16 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.05 million shares.



Has DCT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (DCT) is an industrial real estate company that owns, operates and develops bulk distribution and light industrial properties in distribution markets in the United States and Mexico.



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) after opening its shares at the price of $3.04, jumped up0.33% to close the day at $3.06. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.00 million shares, in comparison to 6.69 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.65 and $6.81 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.14. It started the day at $3.04.



Why Should Investors Buy HL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing, producing, and marketing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company operates in two segments: the Greens Creek unit and the Lucky Friday unit. Its wholly-owned subsidiary is Hecla Alaska LLC.



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