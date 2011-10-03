Traders Clamoring for Classes and New Book from Acclaimed Forex Price Action and Ichimoku Trading Signal Expert Chris Capre

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2011 -- Forex traders are excited about the new classes and forthcoming book from Forex Price Action and Ichimoku trading expert Chris Capre. The owner of 2nd Skies LLC is one of the foremost experts, educators and mentors in Price Action, Ichimoku and other leading Forex trading signal methods.



The EU inflation jump, fallout from Greece and other world economic factors are causing unprecedented volatility in the Forex trading market. Price Action Trading, the latest methodology for analyzing basic price movement, has become an indispensable tool for Forex traders. Originally built for the Japanese stock markets, the Ichimoku Cloud (or Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, meaning One Glance Balance Cloud Chart) is now being applied to Forex markets as a successful way to find trends and reversals well before they begin.



According to trading experts, Chris Capre is among the foremost authorities on both Price Action and Ichimoku trading methodologies. Trading in the Forex market for nearly a decade, Capre became an expert on pivot points and swing trading. An early 2009 DVD release by Capre on these methodologies empowered others to day trade with simple, highly successful rule-based high-probability strategies using quantitative data on pivot points. “The DVD provided proven day-trading methods for finding reversals at key levels, trade breakouts based upon statistics, and the best entries and exits for trading,” explained Capre.



Today, Capre has become a leading instructor and mentor with a number of courses available through his Website 2ndskiesforex.com. They include intermediate and advanced courses in Pro Forex, Price Action, Pivot Point and of course the highly sought after Advanced Ichimoku trading methods.



The courses teach traders how to simplify trading, find unique trading opportunities and high probability setups as well as solve the important issues surrounding entries and exits. Through intensive analysis of Price Action patterns and testing of more than 10 separate metrics on Pivot Points for the last decade, Capre has devised precision methods to trade these setups based upon proprietary quantitative data heretofore unpublished.



While traders have been hungry to learn the Ichimoku Cloud method, only one western language book exists, and it is far from comprehensive. Considered to be one of the foremost experts, Capre is currently the only person teaching a live weekly class on the Ichimoku Cloud in the entire western hemisphere.



His highly anticipated book entitled “Price Action and Pivot Points” is due in November of 2011. “This book will change the game in terms of how people trade with Pivot Points and Price Action as it will unleash 10 years of proprietary quantitative data never published before,” said Capre.



