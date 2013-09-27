Traders Recap: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD).



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU) opened its last trade at the price of $3.94. Its closing price was $3.89 after losing -0.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 17.46 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 26.43 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.24.So far this –year the stock was 70.61%. Alcatel-Lucent provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide.



Will ALU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) percentage change plunged -2.02% to close at $13.61 with the total traded volume of 27.28 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 4.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.43 - $39.12, while its day lowest price was $13.60. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.85.



Will VXX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ) traded on volume of 24.55 million shares in the last session against average volume of 6.05 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $12.06 and closed at $12.11 by scoring 1.59%. In the last three months the stock was up 11.05%. Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, formerly iShares MSCI Japan ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).



Will EWJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) started its last trading session with the price of $3.94 and closed at $3.89 by scoring -0.51%. The stock traded with total volume of 17.46 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 17.46 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.24. Day range for the stock was $3.88 -$3.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing Solutions and Graphics.



Will AMD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/