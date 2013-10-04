Traders Recap: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU) opened its last trade at the price of $3.98. Its closing price was $3.92 after losing -1.75% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 31.70 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 22.02 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.34. Alcatel Lucent SA is a France based company that proposes solutions used by service providers, businesses, and governments worldwide to offer voice, data, and video services to their own customers.



Will ALU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) percentage change surged 1.21% to close at $6.71 with the total traded volume of 28.93 million shares while its average volume of 66.00 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.52 - $6.78, while its day lowest price was $6.57. The share price hit the day highest price of $6.72. Nokia Corporation (Nokia) has three operating segments: Devices & Services; NAVTEQ, and Nokia Siemens Networks.



Will NOK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) traded on volume of 25.50 million shares in the last session against average volume of 26.00 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.93 and closed at $3.90 showed no change. In the last three months the stock was down -3.94% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $1.81 - $4.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company with facilities around the world.



Can Investors Bet on AMD after this News update? Find Out Here



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) started its last trading session with the price of $6.34 and closed at $6.29 by scoring -0.94%. The stock traded with total volume of 20.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 16.41 million shares. Day range for the stock was $6.25 and $6.37.



Will S Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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