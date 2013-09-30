Traders Recap: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB).



Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) opened its last trade at the price of $30.34. Its closing price was $30.24 after losing -1.34% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.31 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.19 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.78. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated engages in the production and sale of specialty metals worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Metals, Flat-Rolled Products, and Engineered Products.



Will ATI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ) percentage change surged 0.30% to close at $20.18 with the total traded volume of 956.035 shares while its average volume of 350.520 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.04 - $60.52, while its day lowest price was $20.15. The share price hit the day highest price of $20.48. ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London.



Will AGQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) traded on volume of 575.978 shares in the last session against average volume of 300.604 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $70.08 and closed at $69.95 by scoring -0.51%.In the last three months the stock was up 5.66% while its 52 week range of the stock was $56.86 - $74.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund.



Will VIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB) started its last trading session with the price of $47.99 and closed at $48.00 showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 1.30 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 457.178 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.55. Day range for the stock was $47.99 and $48.01. Arbitron Inc. operates as a media and marketing information services company in the United States and internationally. Its primary service is estimating the size and composition of radio audiences in local markets and of audiences to network radio programming and commercials in the United States.



Is ARB a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/