Traders Recap - America Movil SAB De CV (ADR) (NYSE:AMX), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XRT), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:AMX), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XRT), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)



America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:AMX) decreased -0.43% and closed at $20.61 on a traded volume of 5.42 million shares, in comparison to 8.53 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -10.93%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $78.15 billion and its total outstanding shares are 3.79 billion. America Movil SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the provision of wireless communications services in Latin America. The Company’s activities include mobile and landline telephony services, broadband access, as well as cable and satellite television.



Has AMX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) plunged -0.55% and closed at $25.16 on a traded volume of 5.44 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.26 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.86%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.79 and $25.30. CSX Corporation (CSX), together with its subsidiaries, is a transportation supplier. The Company provides rail-based transportation services, including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers.



Has CSX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XRT) dropped down -1.97% and closed at $80.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.93%. The 52-week range for the stock is $59.58 and $83.24 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $80.89. Its introductory price for the day was $80.87, with the overall traded volume of 5.38 million shares. SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.



Why Should Investors Buy XRT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) after opening its shares at the price of $51.46, dropped -2.88% to close at $50.55 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.44 million shares, in comparison to 2.61 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $38.21 and $53.07 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $51.56. Its introductory price for the day was $51.46. General Mills, Inc. (General Mills) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is also a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries.



Will GIS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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