Traders Recap - Amgen, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMGN), NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP), Yandex NV(NASDAQ:YNDX ), Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amgen, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMGN), NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP), Yandex NV(NASDAQ:YNDX ), Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK)



Amgen, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMGN) increased 1.84% and closed at $117.18 on a traded volume of 4.7 million shares, in comparison to 3.32 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 35.94%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $88.28 billion and its total outstanding shares are 753.36 million. Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



What was the Moving Force behind AMGN On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AMGN



NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) plunged -0.50% and closed at $43.55 on a traded volume of 4.7 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.53 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 12.79%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $43.42 and $44.01. NetApp, Inc. engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of networked storage solutions. The company supplies enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services.



Has NTAP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Her



Yandex NV(NASDAQ:YNDX ) jumped up 1.54% and closed at $34.91. So far in three months, the stock is up 27.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.93 and $35.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $35.14. Its introductory price for the day was $34.86, with the overall traded volume of 4.7 million shares. Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers a range of search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.



For How Long YNDX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK) after opening its shares at the price of $038.55, jumped up 2.33% to close at $39.07 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 4.7 million shares, in comparison to 3.14 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $30.20 and $41.72 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $39.11. Its introductory price for the day was $38.55. Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. Its Platform Solutions and Emerging Business segment offers AutoCAD software, a computer-aided design (CAD) application for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization in construction, manufacturing, civil engineering, and process plant design fields; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software.



Will ADSK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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