Traders Recap: Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) opened its last trade at the price of $21.41. Its closing price was $1316 after losing -1.91% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.40 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.72 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.36.



Apollo Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, masters, and doctoral levels.



Will APOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) percentage change plunged -1.61% to close at $50.16 with the total traded volume of 2.45 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 1.49 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $40.00 - $53.38, while its day lowest price was $50.13. The share price hit the day highest price of $51.34.



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wholesaler and retailer of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Will FAST Get Buyers Even After the Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded on volume of 2.52 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.31 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $62.59 and closed at $61.84 by scoring -1.17%.In the last three months the stock was up 27.98% while its 52 week range of the stock was $28.52 - $64.73.



Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties.



Will GPOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) started its last trading session with the price of $45.67 and closed at $43.92 by scoring -3.49%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.37 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 506.271 shares. Day range for the stock was $43.73 and $49.45.



Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The company’s restaurants provide noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and sandwiches.



Will NDLS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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