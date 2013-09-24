Traders Recap - Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ),MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCM KTS:PCXCQ),MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) shares traded down -5.75% during the current trading session, hitting $0.106 recently.



The share price of APDN is currently trading within the range of $0.10 to $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 744.22 million. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States.



Has APDN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) shares traded down -11.43% during the current trading session, hitting $0.124 recently. The share price of ELTP is currently trading within the range of $0.12 to $0.14. Company’s beta value stands at 2.27 points.



ELTP current trading volume is 3.18 million, while its average volume is 3.33 million shares. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products



Has ELTP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCM KTS:PCXCQ) is trading with an upsurge of 4.41%, along with the trading price of $0.116 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.10.



PCXCQ recently gained a volume of 1.37 million shares, while its average volume is 2.77 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.06 - $0.60, while today, up until 1:21:PM, its minimum price was $0.09.Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



For How Long PCXCQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) stock hit its highest price at $0.92, after starting its trade at $0.92. Company reported a decrease of -4.71% at the price of $0.910 recently and its current day range is from $0.90 to $0.92.



MONIF total market capitalization remained $1.52 billion. Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers. The company offers products for delivering mobile money services, which include mobile money lifecycle management; mobile money channels, such as basic phones.



Will MONIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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