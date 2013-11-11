Traders Recap: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY)



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) opened its shares at the price of $4.45 for the day. Its closing price was $4.79 after gaining +17.40% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 16.34 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.66 million shares. The beta of ARNA stands at-0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy ARNA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK) percentage change plunged -3.57% to close at $0.0054 with the total traded volume of 153.03 million shares, and average volume of 115.30 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.01, while its day lowest price was $0.00 and it hit its day highest price at $0.01. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine.



Has SEEK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) started its trading session with the price of $6.58 and closed at $6.56 by scoring +0.85%. BBRY’s stocks traded with total volume of 14.75 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 20.61 million shares. The beta of BBRY stands at 1.43. Day range of the stock was $6.47 -$6.66. BlackBerry Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of wireless solutions worldwide. It provides platforms and solutions for access to email, voice, instant messaging, short message service, Internet and Intranet-based applications.



For How Long BBRY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) ended its day with the gain of +0.45% and closed at the price of $68.49 after opening at $67.75. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 611,812.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 379,800.00 shares. Roche Holding AG operates in the fields of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics worldwide. It discovers, develops, and provides diagnostic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases.



For How Long RHHBY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/