Traders Recap: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF), Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:FEEC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF), Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:FEEC).



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) opened its last trade at the price of $36.32. Its closing price was $36.21 after losing -0.96% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 19.661 shares, while its average trading volume remained 73.160 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.51.



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Will BAMXY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) percentage change plunged -2.13% to close at $12.85 with the total traded volume of 34.883 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 35.377 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.16 - $14.65, while its day lowest price was $12.85. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.00.



Astellas Pharma Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceutical products worldwide.



Will ALPMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) traded on volume of 67.290 shares in the last session against average volume of 60.076 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.67 and closed at $1.67 by scoring -0.12%.In the last three months the stock was down -12.67% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.50 - $2.85.



Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.



Will SGLRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:FEEC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.12 and closed at $0.120 by scoring 7.14%. The stock traded with total volume of 623.800 shares, while the average trading volume remained 553.688 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.91. Day range for the stock was $0.11 and $0.12.



Far East Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of coal bed methane gas properties in the People's Republic of China.



Will FEEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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