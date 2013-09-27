Traders Recap: BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT), ELECTRICITE DE FRANC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT), ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIFY).



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) opened its last trade at the price of $34.30. Its closing price was $34.23 after losing -1.21% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 38.001 shares, while its average trading volume remained 88.727 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.93. BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products



Will BNPQY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) percentage change plunged -1.08% to close at $17.51 with the total traded volume of 50.941 shares while its average volume of 68.743 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.73 - $18.08, while its day lowest price was $17.43. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.64. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT) traded on volume of 19.39 million shares in the last session against average volume of 13.71 million shares. The company closed at $0.0012 showed no change.In the last three months the stock was down-98 %. Description



Is FDFT a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) started its last trading session with the price of $6.14 and closed at $6.17 by scoring 1.31%. The stock traded with total volume of 56.357 shares, while the average trading volume remained 51.878 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.42. Day range for the stock was $6.14 and $6.21. Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally.



Will ECIFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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