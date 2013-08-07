Traders Recap - Celesio AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY), SABINA G & S (OTCMKTS:SGSVF), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Celesio AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY), SABINA G & S (OTCMKTS:SGSVF), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY)



Celesio AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) decline -2.03% to closed at the price of $4.34 after opening at $4.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 424,333.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 55,749.00 shares. Celesio AG is a Germany-based pharmaceutical distribution holding company. The Company, which is active in 27 countries, operates through three business divisions: Patient and Consumer Solutions, Pharmacy Solutions, and Manufacturer Solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy CAKFY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SABINA G & S (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 71,360.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 33,361.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.03 for the day and its closing price was $0.971 after decline -4.82%. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada.



Will SGSVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) traded with volume of 53,889.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 54,117.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.16 and closed at 8.08 after gain +0.37%. Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons. The company?s principal properties include the Jubilee, Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme



Will TUWOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) stock traded with total volume of 2,182.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 2,080.00 shares. MITSY started its trading session with the price of $284.00 and closed at $283.74 after gain 1.74%. MITSUI & CO., LTD. is a Japan-based diversified trading company. The Company is engaged in the sale, import, export and international trading of various products in the fields of iron and steel products, metal resource, machine and project, chemical, energy, food and retail, as well as consumer service and information industries.



For How Long MITSY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/