Traders Recap - Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Senesco Technologies, Inc.(OTCBB:SNTI), IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Senesco Technologies, Inc.(OTCBB:SNTI), IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT)



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY) ended lower -1.01% and complete the day at $14.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 109,783. After opening at $14.82, the stock hit as high as $14.91. However, it traded between $12.28 and $17.11 over the last twelve months.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in investment holding and project management. The Company’s subsidiaries are engaged in property development and investment, hotel and serviced suite operation, property and project management, and investment in infrastructure business. It is also engaged in information technology, e-commerce and new technology.



Has CHEUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO) closed yesterday at $0.0013, a -8.13% decrease. Around 8.76 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.86 million shares. The company is now valued at around $4.34 million.



SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary, CTT Distributors Ltd., which is the operating company.



Has SKTO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Senesco Technologies, Inc.(OTCBB:SNTI) moved -10.00 percent lower at $0.0450 and traded between $0.04 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.05. Its performance over the last five days remained -63.11%, which stands at -63.11% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -63.11%.



Senesco Technologies, Inc. is engaged in utilize its eukaryotic translation initiation Factor 5A, or Factor 5A, and deoxyhypusine synthase (DHS), and related technologies for human therapeutic applications to develop approaches to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases. In agricultural applications



Why Should Investors Buy SNTI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT) shares fall, losing -4.59 percent to close at $.0582. The stock is down around -10.46% this year and 3.93% for the last 12 months. Around 257,918 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 294,357 shares.



IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IntelGenx) is a drug delivery company focusing on the development of orally administered drug delivery products based on its oral drug delivery technologies.



Will IGXT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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