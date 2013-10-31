Traders Recap: Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX), Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX), Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA)



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) opened its shares at the price of $3.04 for the day. Its closing price was $3.03 after losing -0.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.51 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.81 million shares. The beta of CIM stands at1.23. Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.



Has CIM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) percentage change surged +1.11% to close at $7.28 with the total traded volume of 3.51 million shares, and average volume of 3.69 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.68 - $13.48, while its day lowest price was $7.18 and it hit its day highest price at $7.40. McDermott International, Inc. operates as an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) company worldwide.



For How Long MDR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) started its trading session with the price of $10.34 and closed at $9.82 by scoring -21.44%. CALX’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.49 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 303,057.00 shares. The beta of CALX stands at 1.73. Day range of the stock was $8.43 -$10.34. Calix, Inc. provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to connect to their residential and business subscribers in North America.



Will CALX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) ended its day with the loss of -0.93% and closed at the price of $12.80 after opening at $12.91. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.41 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.32 million shares. Health Management Associates, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy HMA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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