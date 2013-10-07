Traders Recap: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR).



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened its last trade at the price of $83.66. Its closing price was $84.85 after gaining 1.58% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.02 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.10 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and business process outsourcing services worldwide.



Will CTSH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) percentage change plunged -0.08% to close at $38.35 with the total traded volume of 1.99 million shares while its average volume of 2.34 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.93 - $39.44, while its day lowest price was $37.97. The share price hit the day highest price of $38.75. Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers a range of search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices; and localized homepages for specific geographic markets.



Will YNDX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) traded on volume of 1.95 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.55 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $53.66 and closed at $54.71 by scoring 2.13%. In the last three months the stock was up 12.66% while its 52 week range of the stock was $33.82 - $55.07. Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports healthcare information technology, healthcare devices, hardware, and content solutions for healthcare organizations and consumers worldwide.



Will CERN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR) started its last trading session with the price of $75.86 and closed at $75.71 by scoring -0.18%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.94 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.71 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.91. Day range for the stock was $75.30 and $76.64. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. engages in the specialty coffee and coffeemaker businesses in the United States and Canada. It sources, produces, and sells approximately 225 varieties of coffee, cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup and Vue single serve packs.



Will GMCR Get Buyers Even after the Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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