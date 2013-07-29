Traders Recap: Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF), QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN), L'Oreal (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF), QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN), L'Oreal (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY)



Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF) opened its shares at the price of $69.55 for the day. Its closing price was $69.78 after losing -2.34% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 99,149.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 48,693.00 shares. The beta of DDAIF stands at1.98.



Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group.



QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN) percentage change surged +11.52% to close at $0.300 with the total traded volume of 625,093.00 shares, more than average volume of 544,187.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $2.34, while its day lowest price was $0.28 and it hit its day highest price at $0.31.



Quantum International Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing clean energy solutions for alternative energy companies in the United States.



L'Oreal (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 66,633.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 56,491.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $22.46 - $35.75, while its day lowest price was $33.09 and it hit its day highest price at $33.50. LRLCY’s total market capitalization is $101.53 billion, along with 89.98.



L'Oreal SA is a France-based cosmetic group. It is structured into three branches: Cosmetics, The Body Shop and Dermatology. The Cosmetics branch is divided into four sectors: Consumer Products, Professional Products, Luxury Products and Active Cosmetics.



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY) started its trading session with the price of $27.18 and closed at $27.36 by scoring +1.15%. ANZBY’s stocks traded with total volume of 53,673.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 73,085.00 shares. The beta of ANZBY stands at 1.47. Day range of the stock was $26.91 -$27.37.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. The Company conducts its operations in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.



