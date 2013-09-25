Traders Recap: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), EVEROCK NEW (OTCMKTS:EVRN), Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), EVEROCK NEW (OTCMKTS:EVRN), Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF).



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) opened its last trade at the price of $2.05. Its closing price was $2.00 after losing -2.44% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 60.267 shares, while its average trading volume remained 152.958 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.04.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia.



Will DSNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



EVEROCK NEW (OTCMKTS:EVRN) percentage change plunged -16.67% to close at $0.0005 with the total traded volume of 32.18 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 4.87 million.



Everock, Inc. engages in the design, production, and distribution of natural gourmet products in the United States.



Will EVRN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC) traded on volume of 1.82 million shares in the last session against average volume of 517.613 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.10 and closed at $0.104 by scoring 9.47%.In the last three months the stock was down -0.95% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.07 - $0.17.



Patriot Scientific Corporation, an intellectual-property licensing company, owns various patents covering the design of microprocessor chips.



Will PTSC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF) started its last trading session with the price of $20.96 and closed at $20.98 by scoring 0.47%. The stock traded with total volume of 20.397 shares, while the average trading volume remained 23.184 shares. range for the stock was $20.93and $21.01.



Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Guyana.



Will PEGFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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