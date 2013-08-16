Traders Recap - Directview Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:DIRV), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Directview Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:DIRV), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN)



Directview Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:DIRV) increased +124.00% at the price of $0.0056 recently on a traded volume of 3.20 million shares, in comparison to 8,838.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +36.59%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $920,411.00 and its total outstanding shares are 164.36M. DirectView Holdings, Inc. provides videoconferencing technologies and services to businesses and organizations in the United States and internationally.



For How Long DIRV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) plunged +26.32% at the trading price of $0.240 on a traded volume of 770,661.00 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 3.32 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -25%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.19 and $0.25. K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States.



For How Long KVPHQ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) jumped up +5.17% at the $0.200 recently. So far in three months, the stock is up +1.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.04 and $0.62. Its introductory price for the day was $0.60, with the overall traded volume of 223,598.00 shares. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores; grocery stores; convenience stores; drug stores; and the mass retail market. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. was formerly known as Alkaline Water Corp. and changed its name to The Alkaline Water Company Inc. in June 2013. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Will WTER Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), after opening its shares at the price of $0.138, jumped up +7.32% , its recent trading price was $0.138 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.08 million shares, in comparison to 2.85 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.06 and $0.31. Its introductory price for the day was $0.13. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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