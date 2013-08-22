Traders Recap - E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR)(NYSE:DANG), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS), Quicksilver Resources Inc(NYSE:KWK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR)(NYSE:DANG), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS), Quicksilver Resources Inc(NYSE:KWK).



E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR)(NYSE:DANG) ended higher +2.96% and complete the day at $8.71. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.72 million. After opening at $8.42, the stock hit as high as $8.96. However, it traded between $3.68 and $12.00 over the last twelve months.

E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc. (Dangdang) is a holding company. It is a business-to-consumer (B2C), e-commerce Company in the People’s Republic of China. As of September 30, 2010, it offered approximately 590,000 book titles on its Website, including more than 570,000 Chinese language titles.



For How Long DANG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF) closed yesterday at $8.66, a -1.81% decrease. Around 2.68 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.97 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.17 billion.

NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is an internally managed real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages portfolios of commercial real estate debt, commercial real estate securities and net lease properties.



Has NRF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS) moved -0.93 percent lower at $8.51 and traded between $8.47 and $8.65 after opening the day at $8.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -11.08%, which stands at -19.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -79.63%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SABESP) is a Brazil-based company which provides basic and environmental sanitation services. The Company is engaged in the supply and treatment of water and collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of sewage. As of December 31, 2011



Why Should Investors Buy SBS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Quicksilver Resources Inc(NYSE:KWK) shares fall, losing -0.61 percent to close at $1.62. The stock is down around -43.36% this year and -61.24% for the last 12 months. Around 2.61 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.68 million shares.

Quicksilver Resources Inc. (Quicksilver) is an independent oil and gas company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and gas in North America. The Company focuses primarily on unconventional reservoirs. It operates in two geographic segments: the U.S. and Canada.



Will KWK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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