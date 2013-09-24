Traders Recap - Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG (OTCMKTS:SIMH), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC (OTCBB:AMBS), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:LBMH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG (OTCMKTS:SIMH), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC (OTCBB:AMBS), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:LBMH)



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) opened at the price of $0.16, along with 403.45 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.16 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.127by scoring -20.50% at 2:41PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained/lost almost 54.82%. In the previous 3 months it scored +64.68%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 9.72 million shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 2.99 million shares. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products.



Has ELTP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG (OTCMKTS:SIMH) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.27, starting its day trade with a price of $0.25 and reported a decrease of -7.69%. Its most recent trading price was -$7.69 at 2:35 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.20 - $3.95, while today, up until 2:35PM, its minimum price was $0.20. Sanomedics International Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of non-contact infrared thermometers.



Has SIMH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC (OTCBB:AMBS) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -5.30% recently. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States



Why Should Investors Buy AMBS After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:LBMH) is trading with a rise of 2.25% along with the exchange price of $2.27 up till now while its introductory price for today was $2.32.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 127% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 4.13%. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States.



Will LBMH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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