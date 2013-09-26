Traders Recap: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF), Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd (OTCMKTS:IGEX), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY).



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) opened its last trade at the price of $406.94. Its closing price was $408.35 after gaining 0.24% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.355 shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.923 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.39.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Will FRFHF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX) percentage change surged 19.57% to close at $0.550 with the total traded volume of 236.257 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 132.475 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.32 - $0.82, while its day lowest price was $0.46. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.60.



Indo Global Exchange PTE LTD. offers an online global trading platform. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.



Will IGEX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) traded on volume of 73.00 shares in the last session against average volume of 137.486 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.85 and closed at $6.84 by scoring -0.58%.In the last three months the stock was up 31.03% while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.95 - $6.96.



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hyper cash stores worldwide.



Will CRRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) started its last trading session with the price of $14.42 and closed at $14.58 by scoring 0.15%. The stock traded with total volume of 103.391 shares, while the average trading volume remained 158.114 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.41. Day range for the stock was $14.41 and $14.61.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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