Traders Recap - Gold Coast Mining Corp(OTCMKTS:GDSM), ICBS Ltd(OTCMKTS:ICBT), Pacific Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:PCFG), United Treatment Centers Inc(OTCMKTS:UTRM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- VipStockReports.com screens the markets looking for Hot Emerging Micro-cap and Small cap stocks that look to Run High. Our team STRONGLY believes the penny stock market can powerfully reward average traders, and we are here to lead the way. Today our focus is on: Gold Coast Mining Corp(OTCMKTS:GDSM), ICBS Ltd(OTCMKTS:ICBT), Pacific Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:PCFG), United Treatment Centers Inc(OTCMKTS:UTRM)



Gold Coast Mining Corp(OTCMKTS:GDSM) gained+20.00% recently, while trading on 2.61M shares, at the price of $0.0006. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.0005 to $0.0006 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $542.93k. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0002 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.0064. Gold Coast Mining Corp. engages in the extraction of mineral properties in Prescott, Arizona. It primarily focuses on gold, silver, and other materials extraction. The company, through a joint venture agreement with Western Sierra Mining Corp., holds 50% interest in the Ore Cache mine located to south of Prescott, Arizona; and the Sun Gold Mine project, which consists of 5 unpatented mining claims that is located in the Prescott, Arizona. It was formerly known as Hot Web, Inc. and changed its name to Gold Coast Mining Corp. in July 2009. Gold Coast Mining Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.



Will GDSM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ICBS Ltd(OTCMKTS:ICBT) current trading session, at $0.0001 with a total volume of 3.09M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 509,209.00 shares. It floated in a range of $0.0001 to $0.0001 during the recent trading session. Its market capitalization now moved to about $665.00. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0001 or above $0.0003. Telemax Global Communications, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of prepaid phone cards, and the provision of One-Plus long distance telephone service in Canada. In addition, the company intends to offer other products and services, including prepaid wireless, prepaid Internet, point of sale terminals, and the deployment of a voice-over Internet protocol platform. Further, it is developing telecommunication systems in various foreign countries. Telemax has its principal executive offices in Toronto, Canada.



Can Investors Bet on ICBT after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Pacific Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:PCFG) is moving within a range of $0.0001-$0.0002 its current trading price is $0.0002. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 5.3M shares, versus an average volume of 30.60M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.00 on Dec 10, 2012 and $0.31 was the best price in the same period. Pacific Gold Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and mining of mineral properties, primarily alluvial gold and base metals in western North America.



Is PCFG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



United Treatment Centers Inc(OTCMKTS:UTRM) current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $3.18M. The share price, after opening at $0.0008, hit a high of $0.0008 and hovered above $0.0007, while its recent trading price was $0.0007. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.11M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 4.00M shares. United Treatment Centers, Inc. recruits and trains stock traders to day trade the company's proprietary trading account. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.



How Should Investors Trade UTRM Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



About VipStockReports.com:

We screen the markets looking for Hot Emerging Micro-cap and Small cap stocks that look to Run High. Once we find the 'Next Hot Penny Stock' with Monster Upside Potential we immediately Email it to you in our detailed VIP Report so you can Beat Rest of the Crowd!!

Our team STRONGLY believes the penny stock market can powerfully reward average traders, and we are here to lead the way.



Disclaimer:

VipstockReports.com newsletters and website: The disclaimer is to be read entirely and fully understood before using our website, or joining our newsletter email list. Never invest into a stock discussed on this website or the Vipstockalerts.com newsletter unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. Please consult with a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

VipStockReports.com and any affiliates and information providers make no implied or express warranties on the information provided. Please verify quotes with your financial advisor before making investment decisions. This is not to be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell securities. As with any stock, the featured companies profiled on the VipstockReports.com web site and/or newsletter involve a high degree of volatility and risk, and all investors should know that they may lose a portion of or all of their investment if they decide to purchase any stocks.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://www.vipstockreports.com/disclaimer/