Traders Recap: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).



Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened its last trade at the price of $12.19. Its closing price was $11.94 after losing -5.58% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 32.72 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 18.89 million shares.



Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



Will GRPN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) percentage change plunged -1.04% to close at $17.05 with the total traded volume of 30.44 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 41.86 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.16 - $17.59, while its day lowest price was $16.74. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.35.



Micron Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and marketing semiconductor devices worldwide.



Will MU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded on volume of 30.32 million shares in the last session against average volume of 25.62 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $79.34 and closed at $78.83 by scoring -0.20%.In the last three months the stock was up 11.93% while its 52 week range of the stock was $61.31 - $79.68.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock.



Will QQQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) started its last trading session with the price of $496.10 and closed at $490.64 by scoring 4.97%. The stock traded with total volume of 27.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 15.28 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.98. Day range for the stock was $482.60 and $496.91.



Apple Inc., together with subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computing products, and portable digital music players worldwide.



Will AAPL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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