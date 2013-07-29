Traders Recap - HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY)



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY) percentage change surged 0.27% to close at $0.370. The company traded with the total volume of 432,302.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 740,001.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.34 - $1.61, while its day lowest price was $0.35 and it hit its day highest price at $0.37. HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. It is also involved in the import, export, refining, sale, and distribution of oil, natural gas, fuel, and oil by-products; and generation, sale, and distribution of electric power.



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) opened its shares at the price of $33.26 for the day. Its closing price was $32.76 after losing -1.95% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 17,117.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 26,558.00 shares. SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture. The Mobile Communications segment provides mobile communications services, as well as offers content; and sells mobile phone handsets, such as iPhones, iPads, and SoftBank smartphones.



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) the company traded with the total volume of 59,653.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 103,599.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $4.77 - $7.21, while its day lowest price was $6.86 and it hit its day highest price at $7.02. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information. The company operates in four segments: Xetra, Eurex, Clearstream, and Market Data & Analytics.



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) started its trading session with the price of $27.16 and closed at $27.14 by scoring -0.22%. The company traded with the total volume of 41,435.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 48,794.00 shares. BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems.



