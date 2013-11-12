Traders Recap: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)



IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI) opened its shares at the price of $54.85 for the day. Its closing price was $56.93 after gaining +3.53% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.51 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.40 million shares. The beta of IACI stands at0.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. Its Search & Applications segment operates Websites to provide search services and content.



For How Long IACI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) percentage change surged +0.38% to close at $44.34 with the total traded volume of 1.50 million shares, and average volume of 2.86 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $34.85 - $0.22, while its day lowest price was $43.89 and it hit its day highest price at $44.47. Mattel, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various toy products. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl.



For How Long MAT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) started its trading session with the price of $55.18 and closed at $55.80 by scoring +1.16%. MNST’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.50 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.57 million shares. The beta of MNST stands 0.08. Day range of the stock was $55.06 -$56.02. Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes alternative beverage category beverages in the United States and internationally.



Will MNST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) ended its day with the gain of +1.53% and closed at the price of $51.25 after opening at $50.51. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.46 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.74 million shares. Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides children’s and family leisure time products and services worldwide. Its product offerings encompass various toys, including boys? action figures, vehicles and play sets, girls-toys.



Why Should Investors Buy HAS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/