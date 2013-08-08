Traders Recap - International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY), Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc (NYSE:CCE), Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY), Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc (NYSE:CCE), Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE)



International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) declined -0.58% recently, while trading on 2.22M shares, at the price of $47.97. The stock changed hands in a range of $47.66 to $48.595 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $21.30B. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $32.23 on Aug 9, 2012 and was moved to the maximum level of $50.33 on Jul 25, 2013. International Paper Company (International Paper) is a global paper and packaging company, with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia and North Africa.



Has IP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) added 0.76% recently, in the current trading session, at $44.83 with a total volume of 2.22M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 3.27M shares. It floated in a range of $44.07 to $44.92. Its market capitalization now moved to about $6.55B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $32.50 or above $55.28. Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry.



For How Long RLGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc (NYSE:CCE) recently recorded a fall of -0.21% and was moving within a range of $37.72 -$37.97, its current trading price is $37.85. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 2.21M shares, versus an average volume of 2.49M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $28.82 on Sep 5, 2012 and $38.40 was the best price in the same period. Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (CCE) markets, produces, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves a market of approximately 170 million consumers throughout Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.



Why Should Investors Buy CCE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Ou t



Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) added 0.44% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $9.93B. The share price, after opening at $38.71, hit a high of $39.22 and hovered above $38.40, while its recent trading price was $39.09. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.21M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 2.58M shares. Noble Corporation (Noble) is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units globally.



Why Should Investors Buy NE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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