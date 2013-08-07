Traders Recap - International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO), Sitoa Global Inc(OTCMKTS:STOA), AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO), Sitoa Global Inc(OTCMKTS:STOA), AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX)



International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO) ended higher +6.29% and complete the day at $0.161. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 693,157. After opening at $0.15, the stock hit as high as $0.19. However, it traded between $0.14 and $0.41 over the last twelve months.

International Stem Cell Corporation is a developmental-stage biotechnology company. The Company focused on therapeutic, biomedical and cosmeceutical product. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lifeline Cell Technology, LLC (Lifeline) develops manufactures and commercializes human cells and the reagents needed to culture and study human cells.



For How Long ISCO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sitoa Global Inc(OTCMKTS:STOA) closed yesterday at $0.0020, a +33.33% increase. Around 56.11 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 29.70 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 258,055.

Sitoa Global Inc. is operating specializes in providing e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate multi-channel business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions. The company’s solutions and services enable e-commerce transactions and allow an interactive and engaging customer experience as well as targeted marketing and advertising.



For How Long STOA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF) moved -12.88 percent lower at $1.86 and traded between $1.76 and $2.13 after opening the day at $2.09. Its performance over the last five days remained -21%, which stands at 61.2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 96.46%.

Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



Why Should Investors Buy AUNFF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) shares fall, losing -2.99 percent to close at $1.95. The stock is up around 6.56% this year and 214.52% for the last 12 months. Around 192,831 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 300,030shares.

Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future



Will CTIX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/