Traders Recap - Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU)



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) volume of 1.98 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.79 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.38 - $17.43 and the day range was $16.82 - $17.03.The stock opened the session at $16.90, remained amid the day range of $9.38 - $17.03, and closed the session at $16.92. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.12% in previous trading session. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group.



For How Long IPG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded 1.97 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.05 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.34 - $18.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.63%, while its closing price stayed at $17.45. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.52 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +14.5%. Pitney Bowes Inc. provides software, hardware, and services to enable physical and digital communications in the United States and internationally. It also offers a suite of equipment, supplies, software, services, and solutions for managing and integrating physical and digital communication channels.



For How Long PBI will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) volume of the stock was 1.95 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.01 million shares. The stock plunged -5.61% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $17.67. The stock traded 1.95 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.01 million shares. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, producing, and marketing photovoltaic products in the People?s Republic of China and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy JKS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU) traded with volume of 457,322 shares. The stock decreased -0.50% and finished the trading at $19.72. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.84 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.16. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index (the Index).



Will EWU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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