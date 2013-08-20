Traders Recap - iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:HYG) , ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:HYG) , ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)



iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:HYG) decreased -0.66% and closed at $89.93 on a traded volume of 1.88 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -3.66%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $15.04 billion and its total outstanding shares are 167.20 million. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD.



Has HYG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) plunged -2.30% and closed at $65.83 on a traded volume of 6.45 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.31 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 3.98%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $65.79and $67.41. ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas and bitumen on a worldwide basis.



Has COP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) jumped up 5.80% and closed at $73.47. So far in three months, the stock is up 78.89%. The 52-week range for the stock is $68.53 and $76.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $76.00. Its introductory price for the day was $70.20, with the overall traded volume of 2.32 million shares. Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (Qihoo 360), formerly Qihoo Technology Company Limited, is engaged in the operations of Internet services and sales of third party anti-virus software in the People's Republic of China. It provides Internet and mobile security products in China.



For How Long QIHU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) after opening its shares at the price of $44.07, dropped -0.66% to close at $43.67 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.13 million shares, in comparison to 6.45 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $25.97 and $46.25 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $44.19. Its introductory price for the day was $44.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. As of February 3, 2012, Lowe’s operated 1,745 stores, consisted of 1,712 stores across 50 United States, 31 stores in Canada and two stores in Mexico. Its 1,745 stores represent approximately 197 million square feet of retail selling space.



Will LOW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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