Traders Recap - iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:IWD), HCA Holdings Inc(NYSE:HCA), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.(NYSE:MMC), Covidien plc(NYSE:COV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:IWD), HCA Holdings Inc(NYSE:HCA), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.(NYSE:MMC), Covidien plc(NYSE:COV).



iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:IWD) ended lower -0.26% and complete the day at $84.47. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.11 million. After opening at $84.89, the stock hit as high as $84.89. However, it traded between $68.24 and $88.95 over the last twelve months.



iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).



Has IWD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



HCA Holdings Inc(NYSE:HCA) closed yesterday at $38.19, a -1.45% decrease. Around 2.08million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.33 million shares. The company is now valued at around $17.08 billion.



HCA Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. The company owns, manages, or operates hospitals, freestanding surgery centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, and various other facilities



Has HCA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.(NYSE:MMC) moved -0.70 percent lower at $41.23 and traded between $41.01 and $41.56 after opening the day at $41.51. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.01%, which stands at -1.25% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 19.61%.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting



Why Should Investors Buy MMC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Covidien plc(NYSE:COV) shares fall, losing -1.28 percent to close at $59.40. The stock is up around 2.87% this year and 6.8% for the last 12 months. Around 2.09 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.00 million shares.



Covidien plc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products for use in clinical and home settings worldwide. The company?s Medical Devices segment offers endomechanical instruments, such as laparoscopic instruments, surgical staplers, and interventional lung solutions



Will COV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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