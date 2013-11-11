Traders Recap - J Sainsbury Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:JSAIY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: J Sainsbury plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:JSAIY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)



J Sainsbury plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) opened at the price of $25.32, along with 10,424.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $25.40 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $25.40 by scoring -0.72% at 1:21PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 1.36%. In the previous 3 months it scored +2.79%. J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery and related retailing. The Company is organized into three segments: Retailing (Supermarkets and Convenience); Financial services (Sainsbury’s Bank joint venture), and Property investments (The British Land Company PLC joint venture and Land Securities PLC joint venture)



Has JSAIY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.14, starting its day trade with a price of $0.14 and reported a decrease of -1.51%. Its most recent trading price was $0.137 at 1:40PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.02 - $0.22,. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a biotechnology and life technology company with a specialty in living-cell encapsulation. It is focused on preparations for a new pancreatic cancer clinical trial through live-cell encapsulation of chemotherapeutic-converting cells.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -0.99% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.89 points, while its earnings per share was -$1.64.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -4.68%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 2.4%. Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT). The Company diversifies its activities into three geographical segments.



Why Should Investors Buy DTEGY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) is trading with a fall of -2.56% along with the exchange price of $8.81 up till now while its introductory price for today was $8.84.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 8.5% . Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation. It’s activities comprise exploration and production of gas, transportation of gas, sale of gas domestically and abroad, gas storage, production of crude oil and gas condensate.



Will OGZPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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