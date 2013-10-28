Traders Recap: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE)



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) opened its shares at the price of $6.68 for the day. Its closing price was $6.79 after gaining +0.59% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 16.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 49.35 million shares. The beta of JCP stands at1.76. J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores.



Why Should Investors Buy JCP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) percentage change surged +0.08% to close at $12.16 with the total traded volume of 15.65 million shares, and average volume of 13.83 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.63 - $13.83, while its day lowest price was $12.10 and it hit its day highest price at $12.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments in United States.



Will NLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) started its trading session with the price of $17.47 and closed at $17.35 by scoring -0.74%. GLW’s stocks traded with total volume of 15.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 16.38 million shares. The beta of GLW stands at 1.37. Day range of the stock was $17.14 -$17.52. Corning Incorporated produces and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide.



Has GLW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE) ended its day with the loss of -12.30% and closed at the price of $6.56 after opening at $7.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 13.14 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.81 million shares. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembly, sale, and installation of photovoltaic (PV) products and related accessories worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy YGE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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