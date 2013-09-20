Traders Recap - Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX).



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) ended lower -1.59% and complete the day at $21.10. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 108,175. After opening at $21.15, the stock hit as high as $21.20. However, it traded between $15.73 and $23.22 over the last twelve months.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones; and accessories and parts



Has LNVGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) closed yesterday at $26.15, a -1.73% decrease. Around 94,169 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 68,196 shares. The company is now valued at around $24.92 billion.



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders



Has KMTUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) moved -0.10 percent lower at $19.62 and traded between $19.52 and $19.64 after opening the day at $19.63. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.51%, which stands at -2.78% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -3.54%.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil.



Why Should Investors Buy COSWF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) shares fall, losing -1.02 percent to close at $1.94. The stock is up around 6.01% this year and 157.29% for the last 12 months. Around 368,569 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 269,505 shares.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease



Will CTIX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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