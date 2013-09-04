Traders Recap - Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) , Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) , Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI)



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) shares traded up +1.11% during the current trading session, hitting $1.82 recently.



The share price of LBMH is currently trading within the range of $1.79 to $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 52.38 million. Company’s beta value stands at 1.22 points. LBMH current trading volume is 175,171.00, while its average volume is 142,943.00 shares. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States



What was the Moving Force behind LBMH On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on LBMH



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP )shares traded down -2.40% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0163 recently. The share price of CERP is currently trading within the range of $0.02to $0.02. Company’s beta value stands at 0.85 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 22.41 million, while its average volume is 17.90 million shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, losing -11.89%. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Has CERP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) is trading with an drop of -3.27%, along with the trading price of $0.217 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.13.



APDN recently gained a volume of 973,575.00 shares, while its average volume is 3.15 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.12- $0.31, while today, up until 12:57PM, its minimum price was $0.12.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -4.51%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -5.93%.Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI) stock hit its highest price at $0.004, after starting its trade at $0.0028. Company reported an increase of 39.29% at the price of $0.0039 recently and its current day range is from $0.0027 to $0.004.



WBSI total market capitalization remained $2.15 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 551.52 million. Its current volume is 11.76 million in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 4.82 million shares. Websafety, Inc. focuses on marketing, selling, and distributing various Internet software applications and services for cell phones worldwide.



Will WBSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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