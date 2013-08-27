Traders Recap: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (USA) (NYSE:LGF), Statoil ASA (ADR) (NYSE:STO), Darling International Inc. (NYSE:DAR), iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IWO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (USA) (NYSE:LGF), Statoil ASA (ADR) (NYSE:STO), Darling International Inc. (NYSE:DAR), iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IWO).



Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (USA) (NYSE:LGF) increased 1.27% and closed at $35.96 on a traded volume of1.18million shares, in comparison to 1.12 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 127.02%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and its total outstanding shares are 137.11 million.



Will LGF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., an entertainment company, engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms, and international distribution and sales activities.



Statoil ASA (ADR) (NYSE:STO) plunged -0.70% and closed at $21.43on a traded volume of 1.18 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.40 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.84%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $21.43 and $21.69.



Will STO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Statoil ASA, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products in Norway and internationally.



Darling International Inc. (NYSE:DAR) jumped up 2.41% and closed at $21.25. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.16%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.09 and $22.20 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.39. Its introductory price for the day was $21.12, with the overall traded volume of 1.17 million shares.



Will DAR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Darling International Inc. provides rendering, used cooking oil and bakery residual recycling and recovery solutions to the food industry.



iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWO) after opening its shares at the price of $120.65, jumped up 0.14% to close at $120.55 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 245.940 shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $86.83 and $122.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $121.45.



Will IWO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).



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