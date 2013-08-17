Traders Recap - McEwen Mining Inc(NYSE:MUX), Fusion-IO, Inc.(NYSE:FI), Masco Corporation(NYSE:MAS), Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: McEwen Mining Inc(NYSE:MUX), Fusion-IO, Inc.(NYSE:FIO), Masco Corporation(NYSE:MAS), Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST)



McEwen Mining Inc((NYSE:MUX) ended its day with the decline of -1.56% and closed at the price of $2.52 after opening at $2.60. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.77M shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.52M shares. McEwen Mining Inc. (McEwen Mining), formerly US Gold Corporation, is engaged in the exploration for and production of precious metals in the United States, Mexico and Argentina. McEwen Mining’s operating segments include USA and Mexico.



Why Should Investors Buy MUX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Fusion-IO, Inc.(NYSE:FIO) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 3.60M shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.39M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $10.75 for the day and its closing price was $10.74 after decline -0.56% for the day. Fusion-io Inc (Fusion) is a provider of datacenter solutions that accelerate databases, virtualization, cloud computing, big data, and the applications that help drive business from the smallest e-tailers to some of the largest data centers, social media leaders, and Fortune Global 500 businesses.



For How Long FIO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Masco Corporation(NYSE:MAS) traded with volume of 3.46M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 4.28M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.01and closed at $19.02 by scoring -0.31%. Masco Corporation manufactures, distributes and installs home improvement and building products. The Company is a manufacturer of a number of home improvements and building products, including faucets, cabinets, architectural coatings and windows, and the installer of insulation for the new home construction market.



Will MAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST) stock traded with total volume of 3.46M shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.99M shares. FST started its trading session with the price of $5.18 and closed at $5.29 after gain +1.54%. Forest Oil Corporation (Forest) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America. As of December 31, 2011, Forest's total estimated proved oil and gas reserves were approximately 1,904 billions of cubic feet equivalents.



Will FST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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