Traders Recap: Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL), Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:EROC), Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL), Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:EROC), Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX)



Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) opened its shares at the price of $7.48 for the day. Its closing price was $7.36 after gaining +8.39% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.86 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 139,373.00 shares. The beta of MITL stands at2.23. Mitel Networks Corporation provides business communications and collaboration software and services primarily to the small-to-medium sized enterprise market in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific.



Why Should Investors Buy MITL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) percentage change surged +0.10% to close at $10.45 with the total traded volume of 1.85 million shares, and average volume of 2.59 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.31 - $12.74, while its day lowest price was $10.36 and it hit its day highest price at $10.47. Compuware Corporation provides services, software, and practices for information technology (IT) organizations worldwide. The company’s Application Performance Management segment offers.



Will CPWR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:EROC) started its trading session with the price of $5.90 and closed at $5.57 by scoring -6.07%. EROC’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.85 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 879,003.00 shares. The beta of EROC stands at 0.54. Day range of the stock was $5.54-$5.90. Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, marketing, and trading natural gas, as well as fractionating and transporting natural gas liquids (NGL).



Will EROC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX) ended its day with the gain of +0.71% and closed at the price of $8.48 after opening at $8.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.80 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.69 million shares. Dyax Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for plasma kallikrein-mediated (PKM) angioedemas.



Will DYAX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/