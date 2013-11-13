Traders Recap: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO), Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO), Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO), Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO), Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSCO)



Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) opened its shares at the price of $14.50 for the day. Its closing price was $16.58 after gaining +25.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.65 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 156,656.00 shares. The beta of MPAA stands at1.15. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes aftermarket automobile parts primarily in the United States and Canada.



For How Long MPAA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO) percentage change plunged -0.50% to close at $17.86 with the total traded volume of 1.64 million shares, and average volume of 3.38 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.61 - $19.25, while its day lowest price was $17.76 and it hit its day highest price at $17.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the labels, including Rockstar Games and 2K.



Will TTWO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) started its trading session with the price of $1.81 and closed at $2.13 by scoring +16.39%. NURO’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.64 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 494,489.00 shares. The beta of NURO stands at 0.69. Day range of the stock was $1.76 -$2.29.



For How Long NURO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSCO) ended its day with the loss of -3.57% and closed at the price of $2.16 after opening at $2.23. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.61million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.52 million shares. Discovery Laboratories, Inc., a specialty biotechnology company, focuses on developing products for critical care patients with respiratory disease and care in pulmonary medicine.



Will DSCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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