Traders Recap: New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY), Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY), Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC)



New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) opened its shares at the price of $6.10 for the day. Its closing price was $6.10. The company traded with the total volume of 3.24 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.38million shares.



New Residential Investment Corp., incorporated on September 26, 2013, is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate.



Can Investors Bet on NRZ after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY) percentage change surged +6.14% to close at $4.15 with the total traded volume of 3.22 million shares, and average volume of 3.09 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.29 - $9.81, while its day lowest price was $3.97 and it hit its day highest price at $4.22.



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Harmony) is engaged in conducting underground and surface gold mining and related activities, including exploration, processing and smelting.



Will HMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA) started its trading session with the price of $17.51 and closed at $17.51 by scoring -0.17%. ECA’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.2 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.49 million shares. The beta of ECA stands at 1.09. Day range of the stock was $17.48 -$17.73.



Encana Corporation (Encana) is a North American energy producer. The Company’s other operations include the transportation and marketing of natural gas.



Has ECA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC) ended its day with the gain of +0.55% and closed at the price of $3.66 after opening at $3.57. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.21 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.62 million shares.



For How Long TC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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