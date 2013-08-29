Traders Recap - New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP)



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) volume of 2.66 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.48 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.40 - $15.86 and the day range was $14.67 - $14.96.The stock opened the session at $14.80, remained amid the day range of $14.67 - $14.96, and closed the session at $14.96. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.36% in previous trading session. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, and Arizona.



For How Long NYCB’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) traded 2.60 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.19 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.38 - $17.43. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.06%, while its closing price stayed at $15.65. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.61 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +22.46%. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group.



Has IPG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) volume of the stock was 2.58 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.77 million shares. The stock plunged -0.35% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $19.97. The stock traded 2.58 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.77 million shares. Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy AGO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP) traded with volume of 2.58 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.04million shares. The stock decreased -0.42% and finished the trading at $19.14. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.51 billion. The beta of the stock remained 3.51. General Growth Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other, and Master Planned Communities. The Retail and Other segment involves in the operation.



Will GGP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/