Traders Recap: Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI), Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI), Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)



Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN) opened its shares at the price of $33.85 for the day. Its closing price was $34.31 after gaining +1.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.89 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.18 million shares.



Nielsen Holdings NV is a Netherlands-based company engaged in information and measurement services.



Why Should Investors Buy NLSN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI) percentage change surged +0.10% to close at $41.67 with the total traded volume of 2.91 million shares, and average volume of 3.93 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.75 - $42.01, while its day lowest price was $41.57 and it hit its day highest price at $41.95.



Johnson Controls, Inc. (Johnson Controls) manufactures, installs and services automatic temperature regulation systems for buildings.



Will JCI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) started its trading session with the price of $26.66 and closed at $26.22 by scoring -1.76%. SWY’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.88 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.39 million shares. The beta of SWY stands at 0.75. Day range of the stock was $26.16 -$26.71.



Safeway Inc. (Safeway) is a food and drug retailer in North America. As of December 29, 2012, the Company had 1,641 stores.



Will SWY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) ended its day with the gain of +0.03% and closed at the price of $58.13 after opening at $58.17. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.85 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.93 million shares.



Phillips 66 is a holding company. The Company is engaged in producing natural gas liquids (NGL) and petrochemicals.



For How Long PSX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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