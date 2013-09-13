Traders Recap: NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY), TORC OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS: VREYF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS: LNCGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY), TORC OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS: VREYF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS: LNCGY).



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) decreased -2.67% and closed at $030.20 on a traded volume of 23.592 shares, in comparison to 22.223 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 23.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.78 billion.



Will NDEKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches.



TORC OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS: VREYF) soared 402.96% and closed at $8.50 on a traded volume of 251.200 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 15.106 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 1.52%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.70 and $1.71.



Will VREYF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada.



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) dropped -0.80% and closed at $33.51. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.83%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.52 and $34.13 and during the previous trading session it marked $33.73 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $33.45 and the overall traded volume that day was 41.355 shares.



Will BNPQY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS: LNCGY) after opening its shares at the price of $14.50, dropped -2.31% to close the day at $14.35. The stock ended on a traded volume of 46.837 shares, in comparison to 37.143 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $5.60 and $31.65 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.50.



Will LNCGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd, a diversified energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and gas resources, and unconventional synthesis gas through the utilization of its underground coal gasification (UCG) technology.



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