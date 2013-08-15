Traders Recap - Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Cemex SAB De CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR)



Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 0.48% and closed at $4.18 after gaining total volume of 10.71 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $4.16. So far, the company’s stock is up 14.48% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 5.03%. Nokia Corporation (Nokia) has three operating segments: Devices & Services; NAVTEQ, and Nokia Siemens Networks. Devices & Services is responsible for developing and managing the Company’s portfolio of mobile products, as well as designing and developing services, including applications and content.



What was the Moving Force behind NOK On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NOK



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX) reported the gain of 0.40% and closed at $ 12.47 with the total traded volume of 10.22M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 12.42. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 14.16 Billion.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $6.99 - $12.57, while during last trade its minimum price was $12.36 and it gained its highest price of $12.53. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 4.79%. Cemex SAB de CV (CEMEX) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the cement manufacturing. The Company produces, distributes and sells cement, clinker, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and related building materials in more than 50 countries worldwide.



For How Long CX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 7.17% and closed at the price of $5.83 after opening at $5.47. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.79 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.51 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $5.40, while it touched its highest price for the day at $5.87. IAG beta value stands at 0.59 points. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is a mining company. IAMGOLD‘s interests include five operating gold mines, a niobium mine, a diamond royalty, and exploration and development projects located in Africa and the Americas. IAMGOLD is focused in West Africa, select countries in South America and in the Canadian province of Quebec.



For How Long IAG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR) reported the drop of -8.90%, to close at $1.74, with the overall traded volume of 9.55 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -24.68%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.44 and $4.54 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.83. Its introductory price for the day was $1.74. Oi SA, formerly Brasil Telecom SA, is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the telecommunication sector. The Company is primarily involved in the provision of fixed telephony services in Brazilian states of Acre, Rondonia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Goias, Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.



Has OIBR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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