Traders Recap: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), ONEX CORP SUB VTG SH (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), ONEX CORP SUB VTG SH (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)



Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) opened its shares at the price of $15.55 for the day. Its closing price was $15.58 after gaining +0.39% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.02 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.33 million shares. The beta of NUAN stands at1.24. Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It provides dictation and transcription solutions and services that enable platforms to generate and distribute clinical documentation.



Why Should Investors Buy NUAN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) percentage change surged +0.31% to close at $15.54 with the total traded volume of 151,156.00 shares, and average volume of 96,768.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.75 - $15.74, while its day lowest price was $15.45 and it hit its day highest price at $15.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) started its trading session with the price of $3.16 and closed at $3.22 by scoring +1.74%. NIHD’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.01 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.55 million shares. The beta of NIHD stands at 1.59. Day range of the stock was $3.15 -$3.37. NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand name to businesses and individuals in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile. Its services include mobile telephone service.



For How Long NIHD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ONEX CORP SUB VTG SH (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) ended its day with the loss of -0.01% and closed at the price of $54.27 after opening at $54.67. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 75,167.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 7,474.00 shares. Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital.



Will ONEXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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