Traders Recap: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS), Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS), Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD)



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened its shares at the price of $15.19 for the day. Its closing price was $15.23 after gaining +0.13% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.70 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.97 million shares. The beta of NVDA stands at1.36. NVIDIA Corporation, a visual computing company, develops graphics chips for use in personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and supercomputers.



Why Should Investors Buy NVDA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS) percentage change surged +4.08% to close at $2.83 with the total traded volume of 9.03 million shares, and average volume of 18.77 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.46 - $4.00, while its day lowest price was $2.72 and it hit its day highest price at $2.85. DryShips Inc. owns drybulk carriers and tankers that operate worldwide. The company, through its majority owned subsidiary, Ocean Rig, owns and operates 10 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units.



Will DRYS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) started its trading session with the price of $8.95 and closed at $8.85 by scoring -1.44%. FLEX’s stocks traded with total volume of 9.02 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.93 million shares. The beta of FLEX stands at 2.23. Day range of the stock was $8.75 -$8.98. Flextronics International Ltd. provides design and manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.



Has FLEX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD) ended its day with the gain of +2.40% and closed at the price of $14.70 after opening at $14.72. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 8.95 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.82 million shares. Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally.



For How Long RVBD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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