Traders Recap: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK), Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK), Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).



Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened its last trade at the price of $40.71. Its closing price was $40.71 after gaining 0.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.38 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.44 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.86.



Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.



Will PAYX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) percentage change plunged -0.65% to close at $20.53 with the total traded volume of 1.36 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 1.70 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.98 - $29.83, while its day lowest price was $20.47. The share price hit the day highest price of $20.88.



Apollo Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, masters, and doctoral levels.



Will APOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) traded on volume of 1.34 million shares in the last session against average volume of 648.990 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $62.10 and closed at $61.74 by scoring -0.58%.In the last three months the stock was up 30.39% while its 52 week range of the stock was $28.53 - $63.01.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and accessories for outdoor activities and casual lifestyle use for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally.



Will DECK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) started its last trading session with the price of $34.49 and closed at $34.09 by scoring -0.73%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.38 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 537.061 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.63. Day range for the stock was $34.04 and $34.71.



Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.



Will CPRT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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