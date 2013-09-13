Traders Recap - Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA), UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL), Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA), UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL), Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)



Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA) opened the session at $5.59, remained amid the day range of $5.58 - $5.84, and closed the session at $5.67. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.07% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 3.01 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.89 million shares. Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in various onshore regions of the United States.



For How Long PVA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) traded with volume of 1.54 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 958,112 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.27 - $41.42. The stock showed a positive movement of +4.20% and closed its session at $16.12. The market capitalization of the stock remained 194.04 billion. Uni-Pixel, Inc. delivers performance engineered films to the display, touch screen, and flexible electronics market segments in the United States. The company offers finger print resistant and hard coat protective cover films for various touch enabled devices.



For How Long UNXL will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT) exchanged 1.48 million shares and the average volume remained 3.03 million shares. The stock dropped -0.61% and closed the session at $0.390. The beta of the stock remained 0.49 and the EPS of the stock remained -4.47. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 90.80 million. Velti plc engages in the provision of mobile marketing and advertising technology and solutions for brands, advertising agencies, mobile operators, and media companies primarily in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa.



Why Should Investors Buy VELT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) volume of 1.47 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.10 million shares. The stock decreased -2.08% and finished the session Thursday at $13.68. The EPS of the stock remained -3.83. The one month of the stock was +6.13% and three month trend remained positive +50.99%. Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of solar power products worldwide. The company offers solar wafers, cells, and solar module products that convert sunlight into electricity for various uses. Its products include a range of standard solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.



Will CSIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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