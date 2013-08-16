Traders Recap - Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY), COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS (OTCMKTS:COLV), Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY), COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS (OTCMKTS:COLV), Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX)



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) opened its shares at the price of $0.34 for the day. Its closing price was $0.360. The company traded with the total volume of 1.09M shares, while its average trading volume remained 371,198.00 shares. Pershing Gold Corporation, formerly Sagebrush Gold Ltd., is an exploration-stage gold and minerals exploration company focused on searching for gold and other mineral resources and seeking out exploration and development targets.



Is PGLC a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) percentage change decline -2.16% to close at $33.95 with the total traded volume of 41,087.00 shares, more than average volume of 24,263.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $29.02- $35.97, while its day lowest price was $33.55 and it hit its day highest price at $34.01. United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is engaged in the business banking. UOB provides a range of financial services including personal financial services, wealth management, private banking, commercial and corporate banking, transaction banking, investment banking, corporate finance.



Will UOVEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS (OTCMKTS:COLV) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 12.17M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 905,060.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.001- $0.0068, while its day lowest price was $0.0035 and it hit its day highest price at $0.0064. EWSI total market capitalization is $ 1.08M shares.



Can Investors Bet on EWSI after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX) started its trading session with the price of $0.0004 and closed at $0.0008. TLSYY stocks traded with total volume of 91.90M shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.81M shares. Day range of the stock was $0.0004-$0.0011. Kat Exploration, Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s objective is to locate and explore base and precious metal deposits in the regions of Newfoundland and Labrador.



For How Long KATX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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